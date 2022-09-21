Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: www.oneontaworldof learning.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
History After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. Celebrating Harvest History. Beer tasting, arts and crafts, story time, corn husk doll making.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Beach Party Craft Club, 10 a.m; Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill, 94 Church St. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, 607-829-5055.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cherry Valley
Kite Festival, 6 p.m., old school gym, Genesee Street. For info: www.cvartworks.org/kite-festival
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Middlefield
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 1 to 4 p.m., Meadows county office building, classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org.
True Blue Weekend, Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. Various sites and times on and off campus. For info: Hartwick.edu
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Roxbury
Don’t Trash the Catskills presents ‘The Story of Plastic,’ 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and reservations: donttrashthecatskills.com or Eventbrite.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
