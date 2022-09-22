Friday
Cherry Valley
Kite Festival, 6 p.m., old school gym, Genesee Street. For info: www.cvartworks.org/kite-festival
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cobleskill
High School Day, 9 a.m. to noon, SUNY Cobleskill. For info: www.cobleskill.edu
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Middlefield
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 1 to 4 p.m., Meadows county office building, classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org.
True Blue Weekend, Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. Various sites and times on and off campus. For info: Hartwick.edu
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Roxbury
Don’t Trash the Catskills presents ‘The Story of Plastic,’ 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and reservations: donttrashthecatskills.com or Eventbrite.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Bainbridge
The Monarchs, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com
Bloomville
Penny Social, 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St. Door prizes, gift baskets, mystery bags. Proceeds benefit Bloomville Food Pantry. Those who bring a non-perishable food items will receive free gift basket ticket.
Cherry Valley
Kite Festival, 9 a.m., old school gym and Campbell Road. For info: www.cvartworks.org/kite-festival
Cobleskill
FAM 5K “Fund” Run/Walk, 10 a.m., Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. Benefit for Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties.
Harvest Moon Fall Plant Sale and Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cooperative Extension Center, 173 South Grand St. For info: 518-234-4303, dgc23@cornell.edu
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Pumpkin Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Alley, 101 Main St. For info: cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Book talk and signing, 2 p.m., DCHA museum, 46549 State Route 10. With Samantha Misa, author of ‘Murder in the Mirror.’
Denver
Duo Kayo, 7:30 p.m., Old School Baptist Church, County Road 36 at Cartwright Road. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Earlville
Open House Reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, celebrating 50 years of music and arts, 18 E. Main St.
East Meredith
Eco Printing with Maggie Pate, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: westkc.org
Exploration Day: Metal at the Mill, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12. For info: hanfordmills.org
Fleischmanns
Opening reception, for ‘Depth of Field’ exhibit by Jeremy Freedman, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: 1053gallery.com
Howe Caves
Iroquois Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Sundown. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstowbluesexpress.com
Norwich
Child car seat inspection, 9 a.m. to noon, Visions Federal Credit Union, 5411 State Highway 12. For info: Sheri Howe, 607-337-1863, carseats@co.chenango.ny.us
Oneonta
Fall Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego Numismatic Association Coin Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Foothills atrium, 24 Market St. Coins, cards and collectibles. For info: 607-434-2177.
True Blue Weekend, Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. Various sites and times on and off campus. For info: Hartwick.edu
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 1:30 p.m., ‘On Camera,’ music photography film to be shown. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schoharie
46th annual Fall Antiques in Schoharie, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 143 Depot Lane. For info: SchoharieHeritage.org
Cornhole tournament, 11 a.m., Fox Creek Park, Route 30.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Esperance
Fall Flower and Seed Walk, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboretum.org/events/fall-flower-and-seed-walk
Howes Cave
Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, open house and speaker, noon to 4 p.m., 139 Blowing Rock Road.
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 1 to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Ave. For info: act.alz.org/neny, Ann Thayer at athayer@alz.org or 607-282-3035.
Doggie Walk-a-thon, 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: 607-435-0035.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For 18 and older.
True Blue Weekend, Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. Various sites and times on and off campus. For info: Hartwick.edu
Schenevus
All Things Cemetery, 1 p.m., Schenevus Cemetery. Sponsored by Town of Maryland Historical Society. Featuring Schenevus Cemetery Association President Terry Knapp. For info: 607-435-5849.
Schoharie
46th annual Fall Antiques in Schoharie, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Unadilla
Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Covered Bridge Farm Market, 331 Covered Bridge Road. Music, food, vendors, corn maze, pumpkins. Free admission. Rain or shine.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
