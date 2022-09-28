Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: www.coopers townfoodpantry.org
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Presentation of play ‘Nord-Orst,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. For info and tickets: 607-436-3456.
Music, featuring Andrew Carrington and Chris Riffle, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., by donation, Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
South Kortright
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., South Kortright Central School, 58200 State Route 10. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Stamford
Free Community Wellness Fair, 1 to 5 p.m., Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St. For info: StamfordLibraryNY.org, 607-652-5001.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Porch reception for ‘Radiant Edges,’ solo exhibit by Regina Quinn, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Staged reading of play by Kyle Bass, 7 p.m., Franklin State Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 3 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Takeout. Fundraiser for Laurens Jaguars Color Guard.
Oneonta
Bag sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Oxford
The Black Feathers, 7:30 p.m., 6 on the Square and streamed live. For info and tickets: For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
