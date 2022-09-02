Saturday
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Days, 9 a.m., Village Green Park, Main Street, library. Book sale, vendors, gift basket raffle. Sponsored by Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
‘Dancing the Night Away,’ 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Free performance by Small Town Big Band. For info: jerichoarts.com
Music on the Stoop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 17 W. Main St. For info: 607-237-9299.
Cherry Valley
The Rubber Band, 7:30 p.m., The Star Theater, 44 Main St. For info and tickets: cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Campus, 197 Main St. For info: www.wearecooperstown.com/events/ cooperstown-artisan-festival-2/
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St.in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
39th annual Iroquois Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For more info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Margaretville
Exhibit reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For ‘Ambiguities and Specifics’ and ‘Altered States.’ For info: longyear gallery.org, 845-586-3270.
Oneonta
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., for ‘Re/Structure’ by Nancy Rose Gossett, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Artist reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For Works by Alejandra Castaneda. For info: www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bovina
Bovina Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Crescent Valley Road. For info: farmingbovinany.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Otsego County Campus, 197 Main St. For info: www.wearecooperstown.com/events/ cooperstown-artisan-festival-2/
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com
Gilbertsville
Sculpture Exhibit, ‘Mirror,’ 4 to 7 p.m., GEM Sculpture Park, Commons Drive.
Howes Cave
39th Annual Iroquois Arts Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Roxbury
Community Potluck, 6 p.m., Kirkside Park. Sponsored by Friends of Roxbury. For info: 607-326-6292.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
West Kortright
West Kortright Fair, noon to 6 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Greene
Labor Day 5k, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lions Park, Lions Park Lane. Sponsored by Greene Labor Day Picnic Association. For info and to register: https://greene5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=12230
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmers market.org
Greene
Live at Leeds, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. A one-night stand of music by Chris “Red” Blisset. For info and tickets: www.chenangoriver theatre.org, or 607-656-8499.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Book Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. For a full list of events, visit www.the dailystar.com/events.
