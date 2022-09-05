Tuesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmers market.org

Greene

‘Live at Leeds,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. A one-night stand of music by Chris “Red” Blisset. For info and tickets: www.chenangoriver theatre.org, or 607-656-8499.

Masonville

Open tech hour, 5 to 6 p.m., Masonville Library. For info and to register: 607-263-3330.

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Book Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Wednesday

Afton

Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Norwich

Chenango County Republican Headquarters grand opening, 6 p.m., 6 E. Main St. For info: gopchenango@gmail.com

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Retired school staff luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Club 55, 55 Union St. For Sidney Central School retirees. For info: 607-237-9162.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.

