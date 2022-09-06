Wednesday

Afton

Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Norwich

Chenango County Republican Headquarters grand opening, 6 p.m., 6 E. Main St. For info: gop chenango@gmail.com

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Retired school staff luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Club 55, 55 Union St. For Sidney Central School retirees. For info: 607-237-9162.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Doc Weismore with Real Country. $6 per person.

Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Laurens

Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Little Red School Community clubhouse, 516 County Highway 11.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.

Oneonta

Auditions, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For November production of ‘August: Osage County.’ For info: www.bigg erdreamsproductions.org/auditions

Exhibit Reception, for ‘Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Yager Museum, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Comm. Ctr., 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Treadwell

Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. Ekphrastic poetry. Presented on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook.

Walton

Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

