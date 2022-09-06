Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Chenango County Republican Headquarters grand opening, 6 p.m., 6 E. Main St. For info: gop chenango@gmail.com
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Retired school staff luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Club 55, 55 Union St. For Sidney Central School retirees. For info: 607-237-9162.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Doc Weismore with Real Country. $6 per person.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Little Red School Community clubhouse, 516 County Highway 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Auditions, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For November production of ‘August: Osage County.’ For info: www.bigg erdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Exhibit Reception, for ‘Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Yager Museum, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Comm. Ctr., 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. Ekphrastic poetry. Presented on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Community Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events/
