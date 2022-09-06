Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Little Red School Community clubhouse, 516 County Highway 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Auditions, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For November production of ‘August: Osage County.’ For info: www.bigg erdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Exhibit Reception, for ‘Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Yager Museum, Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Comm. Ctr., 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills. Ekphrastic poetry. Presented on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Ceremony, 2022 Schoharie County Arts Grants Awards, 6 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. To be followed by Full Moon concert.
Hartwick Seminary
Rummage and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Middlefield
Final Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Featuring Erin Harkes Big Band. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Mount Vision
Invisible Landscapes, 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 New York 205. For info: www.facebook.com/thevisonaryny
Oneonta
Auditions, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For November production of ‘August: Osage County.’ For info: www.bigg erdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
