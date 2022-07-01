Concerts to be presented in park
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Concerts in the Park series is underway Richfield Springs. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Community Events Program and the Community Foundation of South Central New York, the concerts will be free.
Those who attend are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for their comfort.
The following will be presented.
July 6: Dirt Road Express, a showcase of country classics plus 50’s and 60’s.
July 13: Helen’s Dixielanders, featuring a variety of music from polka, show tunes and opera to Dixieland.
July 20: Oldies Show Band, bringing back wonderful memories from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
July 27: The Nelson Brothers, featuring classic country.
Aug. 3: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Individual Quartets singing a Capella in barbershop style.
Aug. 10: Double Chase-Matt and Thelma, performing some old, some new and some classics.
Aug. 17: Cincinnati Creek, featuring Blue Grass.
Aug. 24: Rylee Lum Band, Keepin’ It Country.
Aug. 31: Salt City Brass, featuring a variety of music.
Community Day set in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD - Members of the Town of Middlefield Historical Association will host Middlefield’s Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse in Middlefield.
According to a media release, this year’s Community Day will feature artisans who will exhibit a variety of media ranging from art works to woodworking products made on site, handmade children’s clothing to locally collected products like honey and wax items to maple syrup. Activities for children will include face painting.
The historical schoolhouse will be open to the public for self-guided tours and the Old School Gift Shop will also be open.
A non-denominational church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available by Tickled Pink Food Truck and Triple K’s Kandy will be making cotton candy.
Music on the lawn will be provided by Sarah & John for which blankets and chairs are suggested.
Proceeds from the Lucky Draw auction table of donated items by the local crafters will benefit MHA.
Private yard sales will be going on throughout the day as well.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Masks are optional.
Market moves to two-day operation
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be open from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesdays in July, August, and September in addition to the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Markets.
According to a media release, the Tuesday Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will feature Alex’s Picnic, By the Handful, Elk Creek Farm, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Girasole Farm, Heller’s Farm, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, Rock Hill Farm, and Skin Biome.
Tuesday Markets will include demonstrations by local nonprofits. Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will prepare recipes using Market produce and meats, and Bassett Healthcare Network representatives will offer bike safety tips.
Four farms will offer fresh produce each week and several vendors will sell farmstead cheese, baked goods, grass-fed meat and charcuterie, local honey, homemade hummus and pesto, native New York plants, CBD products, and organic skin care.
Soup, paninis and breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and vegan take-away meals will also be available.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org for more information.
July concerts to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — The village of Laurens will present its 11th annual Summer Concert Series in the gazebo in Knapp Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in July.
According to a media release, the park has some benches for seating and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. This year's series, to include big band, classic rock, folk rock and country music, will be as follows.
July 6: Eddie and the Bird-Dog Show
July 13: Small Town Big Band
July 20: Country Express
July 27: Rickety Fence
National exhibit to have preview
COOPERSTOWN — A Preview Party and awards ceremony will herald the opening of the 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition at Cooperstown Art Association galleries on Friday, July 8.
According to a media release, the reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature local catering by Kay Pierro and music by Tim Iversen and Friend. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
Organized by Cooperstown Art Association, the show is open to all fine artists. There are 12 states represented this year.
The exhibit will be on display in all three of CAA’s galleries from July 8 through Aug. 12.
CAA galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be July 15.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks will present chanteuse Veronica Klaus and the Lance Horne Trio from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
