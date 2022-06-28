10 concerts to be presented in park
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Concerts in the Park series will return to Richfield Springs this summer at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Community Events Program and the Community Foundation of South Central New York, the concerts will be free.
Those who attend are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for their comfort.
The following will be presented.
June 29: Glimmerglass Festival, a season preview presented by members of the Young Artists Program.
July 6: Dirt Road Express, a showcase of country classics plus 50’s and 60’s.
July 13: Helen’s Dixielanders, featuring a variety of music from polka, show tunes and opera to Dixieland.
July 20: Oldies Show Band, bringing back wonderful memories from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
July 27: The Nelson Brothers, featuring classic country.
Aug. 3: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Individual Quartets singing a Capella in barbershop style.
Aug. 10: Double Chase-Matt and Thelma, performing some old, some new and some classics.
Aug. 17: Cincinnati Creek, featuring Blue Grass
Aug. 24: Rylee Lum Band, Keepin’ It Country
Aug. 31: Salt City Brass, featuring a variety of music.
Grange to sponsor fundraising events
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will sponsor a white elephant sale and raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Call 607-437-4656 or 607-263-2930 for more information.
Book sale winding down in village
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown’s Summer Book Sale will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 3.
A bag sale will be featured Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, during which patrons may fill a bag of any size with books for $5.
The sale is on the Fair Street side of the Village Library which is housed at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
Parade for Fourth set in Sharon Spa
SHARON SPRINGS — A mile-long parade will be sponsored by the Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Sharon Springs in celebration of Independence Day.
According to a media release, following the parade a food truck will be available on the front lawn of Sharon Springs Central School.
Parade entries will be accepted as late as 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Visit www.schohariechamber.com/parade, call 518-295-8824 or email admin@schohariechamber.com for more information, registration forms and to register to volunteer.
Local museum to mark Independence Day
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will mark Independence Day this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, with a traditional 1840s celebration featuring a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, barbecued food and activities focused on family fun.
According to a media release, starting at noon, the Declaration of Independence will be read aloud on the Bump Tavern Green. The 13 celebratory toasts will follow with lemonade made from an 1840's recipe. Copies of the lemonade recipe will be printed on the museum’s Liberty Job Press and available to take home.
Old-fashioned tintype portraits will be available for a fee, weather permitting, along with 19th-century children’s games for family play on the Bump Tavern Green.
Life on the farm will be demonstrated in Lippitt Farmstead and baby animals will be in the Children’s Barnyard.
The exhibit “Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers and the museum’s historic tool collection may be viewed in the Main Barn.
During the event, museum artisans will demonstrate traditional blacksmithing, letterpress printing, and other trades throughout the day.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 Route 80, north of Cooperstown. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Society to celebrate anniversary of town
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Historical Society has created a timeline-themed display that traces the Springfield’s history in celebration of the 225th anniversary its founding in 1797 and will debut it to the public on Monday, July 4.
According to a media release, visitors will learn about the “Gilded Age” when grand estates were common along the shores of Otsego Lake and “Springfield Today: Preserving Our Lake and Water,” that illustrates how land is being preserved for the future.
An exhibit highlighting the Springfield Fire Department will also be included.
The SHS, at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center, will open following Monday’s parade which starts at 11 a.m.
Market moves to two-day operation
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be open from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesdays in July, August, and September in addition to the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Markets.
According to a media release, the Tuesday Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will feature Alex’s Picnic, By the Handful, Elk Creek Farm, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Girasole Farm, Heller’s Farm, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, Rock Hill Farm, and Skin Biome.
Tuesday Markets will include demonstrations by local nonprofits. Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will prepare recipes using Market produce and meats, and Bassett Healthcare Network representatives will offer bike safety tips.
Four farms will offer fresh produce each week and several vendors will sell farmstead cheese, baked goods, grass-fed meat and charcuterie, local honey, homemade hummus and pesto, native New York plants, CBD products, and organic skin care.
Soup, paninis and breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and vegan take-away meals will also be available.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Exhibit at Smithy set to open Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN — The Smithy will host an opening reception for its next exhibit, “Pneuma” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
According to a media release, the season’s second exhibit will be on display in Smithy Gallery from July 5 to 30, on the first and second floors.
“American Ideals: Picturing Otsego County in 1937” will remain on display through Sept. 3, on the third floor for the duration of the 2022 season.
Artworks in the Pneuma exhibit will interpret the spirit, exploration of emotion and creative force of individuals. Spirit is described as being at the center of perception of everything both living and inanimate. Many people believe it is the essence of life itself. The exhibit opens a window to expression of spirit by the artists. The exhibit is further described as wide ranging and diverse.
The exhibit will feature works by Smithy member artists along with guest artists. New member artists include Marie Dungan, Dianne Kull, Garlyn MaGinnis and Cheryl Ann Wright. Guest artists include Charlie Bremer, Jane Carr, Jeffrey Elgin, Sandra Finkenberg, Leah Frankel, Bruce Goddard, Christine Heller, Nathaniel Jones, Joseph Kurhajec, Bill Lee, H.E. Morris, Colleen O’Hara, Jonathan Pincus, Stefanie Rocknack and Tim Sheesley.
Smithy Gallery is at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
July concerts to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — The village of Laurens will present its 11th annual Summer Concert Series in the gazebo in Knapp Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in July.
According to a media release, the park has some benches for seating and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. This year's series, to include big band, classic rock, folk rock and country music, will be as follows.
July 6: Eddie and the Bird-Dog Show
July 13: Small Town Big Band
July 20: Country Express
July 27: Rickety Fence
National exhibit to have preview
COOPERSTOWN — A Preview Party and awards ceremony will herald the opening of the 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition at Cooperstown Art Association galleries on Friday, July 8.
According to a media release, the reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature local catering by Kay Pierro and music by Tim Iversen and Friend. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
Organized by Cooperstown Art Association, the show is open to all fine artists. There are 12 states represented this year.
The exhibit will be on display in all three of CAA’s galleries from July 8 through Aug. 12.
CAA galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be July 15.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Center to sponsor Sundae Run/Walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 20th annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 17, at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St. The event is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. The 10K will start at 8 a.m., 5K at 8:05 a.m. and 2 mile walk at 8:10 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Richfield Springs library notes hours
RICHFELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
Artworks to present chanteuse
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks will present chanteuse Veronica Klaus in concert with the Lance Horne Trio at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the next performance on its entertainment calendar. Evening attire is encouraged.
August performances will include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
