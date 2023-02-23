Scouting history to be presented
UNADILLA — The “History of Scouting” will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, by the Unadilla Historical Association at the Community Center at 246 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, Troop 1 and a century plus 13 years of Scouting in Unadilla will be featured along with artifacts. Troop 1 has the distinction of being the oldest continually chartered Boy Scout troop in the nation.
Season underway at Bright Hill
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills has begun its 2023 season which will extend through Nov. 9.
According to a media release, Bright Hill’s offerings will include featuring national and international poets and writers at its Word Thursdays Online programs, literary workshops for youths and adults, exhibits in the Word and Image Gallery, a state literary tree, online map and database, award winning publications, poetry competitions, and a 12,000 volume special collections library.
A full schedule of programs and events is available online at https://tinyurl.com/msjapt5e.
Visit www.brighthill press.org for more information.
