Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Franklin
Community takeout dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
PEO, 1 p.m., First United Methodist (Red Door) Church, 2 Walling Ave.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
UPK and Kindergarten registration, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School, 15 School St. For info: 607-674-7336
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Presentation by Rick Bunting, ‘One Swamp, Many Stories,’ 6:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking Together, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
Friday
Cooperstown
Easter Event, 10 a.m., Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave. Goodie baskets and photos with Easter Bunny behind building.
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call ahead for pick up: 607-547-8902.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hyde Park
Last donation day at SQSPCA New Leash on Life Thrift Store, 4841 State Highway 28, Hyde Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-547-9462 or slucas@sqspca.org. Watch for announcement regarding donations at new location.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., open noon to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, www.oneontahistory.org, facebook.com/OneontaHistory/
