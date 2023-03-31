Saturday
Cooperstown
Artist talk and poetry reading with Ashley Cooper and A.E. Stallings, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Cold Chocolate, 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Café, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Hartwick
‘The Great Eggstravaganza,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Hwy 80. Egg Hunt starting at 11:15 a.m.
Hobart
Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m., for student exhibit ‘Quiet Moments in My Life,’ MURAL Art Gallery, 631 Main St. For info: www.muralartgallery.org
Middlefield
True Friends, Nancy Waller Art for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Watercolors and silkscreens. For info: text/call 315-941-9607.
North Afton
North Afton Cemetery Association, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church. For info: 607-639-1446.
Oneonta
Visit with Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. to noon, Farmers’ Market, FPAC atrium, 24 Market St. Photos, coloring contest, take-home goodies, basket giveaway. Sponsored by Destination Oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Indoor spring rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: info@superheroeshs.org
Live broadcast of Metropolitan Opera: ‘Falstaff,’ 12:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
‘The Story Tour,’ 6:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.thestorytour.org
Symposium: ‘The (up)Roaring 2020s,’ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. For info: 607-431-4327 or chernyake@hartwick.edu/symposium.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Winfield
Mount Markham High School Musical, ‘Frozen Jr.,’ 2 to 3:30 p.m., school auditorium, 500 Fairground Road. Purchase tickets at the door. For info: 315-790-7903 or cnelson@mmcsd.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
“The Diamond District — Jews in Baseball,” 11 a.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info and reservations: tbeoneonta@gmail.com, 607-432-5522.
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Franklin
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main St. Community Easter egg hunt follows at noon, village park.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Brook Street.
Oneonta
Indoor spring rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: info@superheroeshs.org
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Documentary: ‘Uyra: The Rising Forest,’ 9 to 11 p.m., Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. As seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Cobleskill
PDQ Quilters Guild, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church hall, 375 North Grand St. All welcome.
Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Roxbury
Tuesday Forum: electronic devices, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 103 Main St. For info and to reserve a seat: 607-326-7901.
Walton
Bridge, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
