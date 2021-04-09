Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, ‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit’ continues until April 24, 1 North St.
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
West Fulton
Town Clerk office hours and Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Norwich
Cooking Historically, 2 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society. For info and to register: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Hyde Park
Free rabies clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. To register: 607-547-8111, ext. 111.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., featuring master consulting hypnotist Georgina Cannon. For info: www.healingandhope.com
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., online series on proposed merger with Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Visit school websites and social media on meeting days for link to live stream forum.
Sharon Springs
‘History Preserved in Quilts,’ 7 p.m., Sharon Historical Society. For info and to register: www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Margaretville
Radio play, ‘The Wolf and Its Shadows,’ 6 p.m., WIOX community radio, 91.3 FM and wioxradio.org. Presented by Open Eye Theater.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: facebook.com.waltonNYLibrary/
