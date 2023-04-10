Tuesday
Cooperstown
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. For info:
607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Jazz performance, 7 p.m., Gallery A, Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Featuring Dan Sales Trio. In-person and livestreamed. For info: facebook.com/the.mptf or https://musicpf.org at performance time.
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Bridge group, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Dine-out for a Cause, J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Route 28. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Percentage of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Food for Thought Lunch and Lecture Series, 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info:
607-547-1510, FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society , 10 to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info:
607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
Career and College Fair, 9 to 11 a.m., SUNY Delhi Clark Field House. Hosted by Delaware County Counselors Association. For info: 607-652-7821, ext. 119.
New Grange, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info:
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org,607-432-0960.
Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall. Featuring fiction writer Julian K. Jarboe. For info: https://tinyurl.com/fjyj9tvd
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Poetry reading, featuring Robert Bensen, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
