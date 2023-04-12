Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Junior Review Showcase reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Foreman Gallery, Hartwick College.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Toddler Time at Y, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., On Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: https://tinyurl.com/yc7smpwr or find Bright Hill on Facebook.
Walton
Girl Scout recruiting event, 6 p.m.; Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St. For ‘OOPS! TOO LATE’ and ‘Patterns’ in Gallery A. For info: cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Takeout available: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Inaugural Mayor’s Welcome Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Community Room, Southside Mall, state Route 23. For newcomers to Oneonta: Meet the Welcome Task Force, stay for refreshments, live music.
Jazz performance by Wyatt Ambrose and John Hvasta, 5:30 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: musicpf.org
NAACP film series: ‘Race Matters,’ 7 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on professional laborer careers. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl,. A new theme each week. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.