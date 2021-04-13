Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Lunch and Learn virtual presentation: Master Gardener Fiona Dejardin, noon, Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register: 607-547-2536, ext. 228, cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening
Hamden
Drive-thru dairy distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franklin Methodist Church, 101 Main St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Stamford
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Stamford Tops Supermarket, 127 Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking Together virtual classes, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
