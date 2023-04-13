Cooperstown
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St. For ‘OOPS! TOO LATE’ and ‘Patterns’ in Gallery A. For info: cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Takeout available: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info:
607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Inaugural Mayor’s Welcome Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Community Room, Southside Mall, state Route 23. For newcomers to Oneonta: Meet the Welcome Task Force, stay for refreshments, live music.
Jazz performance by Wyatt Ambrose and John Hvasta, 5:30 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: musicpf.org
NAACP film series: ‘Race Matters,’ 7 p.m., upstairs at Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/
arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on professional laborer careers. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. A new theme each week. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Dine-out for a Cause, Jive Café, 12 Commons Drive. daylong, with portion of proceeds going to Helios Care.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Donation spaghetti dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Edmeston Fire Department Auxiliary, 27 East St.
Gilbertsville
Pomona Grange meeting, 11 a.m., Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom St. Bring dish to pass and own table service.
McDonough
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., McDonough Town Garage, 220 County Route 8. Pre-registration required: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
Middlefield
Exhibit preview, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Color Immersion/Explosion: Terry Slade & self-taught artist Louis Sherry. Wood and glass sculptures. Through May 20. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Milford
Earth Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St. and Brewery Ommegang. For info: occainfo.org or 607-547-4488.
Spring Garden Day at Earth Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School. Series of workshops sponsored by Otsego Master Gardeners volunteers. For info and to register: occainfo.org/earth-festival.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
Metropolitan Opera broadcast: ‘Der Rosenkavalier,’ noon, Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0960. Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. Donations requested for feminine products drive. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/
yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Dave Gunning, 7:30 p.m., 6 On the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen Meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Corner of Baptist Church and Charlotteville Schoolhouse roads. For info: 607-397-9180 or csrc641@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Hall, third floor ballroom, 22 Main St. Featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent on foreign affairs Lewis M. Simons.
Garrattsville
Donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Fire House, 4418 State Route 51.
Leonardsville
Donation pancake breakfasts, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. Takeout: 315-855-4466.
Oneonta
SADD Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk, noon, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Register at 11:30 a.m. For info: itsyourrace.com
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 2 and 8 p.m., Foothills production center, 24 Market St. Donations requested for feminine products drive. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Stamford
Telegraph Quartet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info and reservations: FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or
518-918-8003.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre. Featuring Barn Paint Blue. For info and tickets: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7. Buzz Hesse will talk about how he dismantled, moved and reconstructed his 1700s Otego house.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
