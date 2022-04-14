Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Good Friday Ecumenical Service, 12:10 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info including how to join on Zoom, YiouTube, Facebook: 607-242-8184.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Landscaping with Native Plants,’ 7:30 p.m., online. DOAS Zoom presentation by Lisa Tessier. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/bdz3ee4b
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, red crossblood.org
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Programs: Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Lwgo Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
DeLancey
Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Highway 2. For ages 2 and older.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Spring clothing swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel Collective. To include gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, boots and accessories. Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information.
Earlville
Matt Nakoa, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For tickets and info: https://tinyurl.com/mrxfkpbk.
Esperance
New Plantings: Simple Steps to Success, on Zoom, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum. For info and to register: Carol at happyinthehollow@gmail.com
Gilbertsville
Turechek-Mollin, 3 to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
Hartwick
The Great Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Opening reception for ‘Works in Series’ exhibit, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org.
Norwich
Homemade Italian cookies, cannoli, cream puffs, pizzelles and meatballs, 9 a.m. to noon, St Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.
Oneonta
‘Ariadne auf Naxos,’ 1 p.m., Rebroadcast of Met opera in HD, Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Doors open at noon. For info: Find Foothills on Facebook.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Becca and the Tall Boys, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $8 at the door.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oxford
Easter Bunny Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Easter Bunny there from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. For info: 607-843-8166.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sharon Springs
Rep. Antonio Delgado’s mobile office, 10 a.m. to noon, Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St. Constituents may meet with Delgado’s staff for assistance with constituent services and casework.
Sidney
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-832-5750.
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to noon, Sidney Senior Village, 200 Fox St. For info: 607-832-5750.
In Stitches quilt group, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
