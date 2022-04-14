Friday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Oneonta

Good Friday Ecumenical Service, 12:10 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info including how to join on Zoom, YiouTube, Facebook: 607-242-8184.

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

‘Landscaping with Native Plants,’ 7:30 p.m., online. DOAS Zoom presentation by Lisa Tessier. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/bdz3ee4b

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

Sidney

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, red crossblood.org

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Programs: Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Lwgo Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

DeLancey

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Highway 2. For ages 2 and older.

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Spring clothing swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel Collective. To include gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, boots and accessories. Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information.

Earlville

Matt Nakoa, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For tickets and info: https://tinyurl.com/mrxfkpbk.

Esperance

New Plantings: Simple Steps to Success, on Zoom, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum. For info and to register: Carol at happyinthehollow@gmail.com

Gilbertsville

Turechek-Mollin, 3 to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.

Hartwick

The Great Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Margaretville

Opening reception for ‘Works in Series’ exhibit, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org.

Norwich

Homemade Italian cookies, cannoli, cream puffs, pizzelles and meatballs, 9 a.m. to noon, St Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.

Oneonta

‘Ariadne auf Naxos,’ 1 p.m., Rebroadcast of Met opera in HD, Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Doors open at noon. For info: Find Foothills on Facebook.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Becca and the Tall Boys, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $8 at the door.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Teen meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Oxford

Easter Bunny Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Easter Bunny there from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. For info: 607-843-8166.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sharon Springs

Rep. Antonio Delgado’s mobile office, 10 a.m. to noon, Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St. Constituents may meet with Delgado’s staff for assistance with constituent services and casework.

Sidney

COVID-19 test kit distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-832-5750.

COVID-19 test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to noon, Sidney Senior Village, 200 Fox St. For info: 607-832-5750.

In Stitches quilt group, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

