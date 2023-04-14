Saturday

Cooperstown

Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Dine-out for a Cause, Jive Café, 12 Commons Drive. daylong, with portion of proceeds going to Helios Care.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Donation spaghetti dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Edmeston Fire Department Auxiliary, 27 East St.

Gilbertsville

Pomona Grange meeting, 11 a.m., Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom St. Bring dish to pass and own table service.

McDonough

Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., McDonough Town Garage, 220 County Route 8. Pre-registration required: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.

Middlefield

Exhibit preview, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Color Immersion/Explosion: Terry Slade & self-taught artist Louis Sherry. Wood and glass sculptures. Through May 20. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.

Milford

Earth Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St. and Brewery Ommegang. For info: occainfo.org or 607-547-4488.

Spring Garden Day at Earth Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School. Series of workshops sponsored by Otsego Master Gardeners volunteers. For info and to register: occainfo.org/earth-festival.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare

Metropolitan Opera broadcast: ‘Der Rosenkavalier,’ noon, Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org

Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0960. Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.

‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. Donations requested for feminine products drive. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Oxford

Dave Gunning, 7:30 p.m., 6 On the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Teen Meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Charlotteville

Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Corner of Baptist Church and Charlotteville Schoolhouse roads. For info: 607-397-9180 or csrc641@gmail.com

Cooperstown

Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org

Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Hall, third floor ballroom, 22 Main St. Featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent on foreign affairs Lewis M. Simons.

Garrattsville

Donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Fire House, 4418 State Route 51.

Leonardsville

Donation pancake breakfasts, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. Takeout: 315-855-4466.

Oneonta

SADD Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk, noon, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Register at 11:30 a.m. For info: its yourrace.com

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.

‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 2 and 8 p.m., Foothills production center, 24 Market St. Donations requested for feminine products drive. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Stamford

Telegraph Quartet, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info and reservations: FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518-918-8003.

Walton

Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre. Featuring Barn Paint Blue. For info and tickets: www.musico nthedelaware.org

Monday

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.

Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7. Buzz Hesse will talk about how he dismantled, moved and reconstructed his 1700s Otego house.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Cooperstown

Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org

‘Stories from People of the Longhouse,’ 6:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Featuring Turtle Clan member Perry Ground. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Info at FenimoreArt.org

Delhi

Delaware County Out of the Darkness Walk Kick-Off Celebration, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Centennial Center, Sanford Hall at SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Spaghetti lunch season finale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Walton

Bridge group, 11 a.m.; Book & Film Chat and Knit & Crochet group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

