Saturday
Bainbridge
Wilson’s chicken barbecue, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. To benefit American Legion Post 806.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Gene Hummel Solo, 6 to 9 p.m., O’Neill’s Shire Pub, 123 Main St. For info: www.theshiredelhi.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,’ 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St.
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Brooks’ Bar-B-Q drive-thru, noon, Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. Chicken halves or ribs.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Animal training demonstration, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Virtual Sleepy Time Tales, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: facebook.com/waltonNY/Library/
West Laurens
Donation roast beef dinner to go, 4 p.m., fire department, 2766 State Highway 23, West Oneonta.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual Sunday Speaker Series: ‘What Will We Eat in a Climate Changing World?,’ 3 to 4 p.m., Friends of Village Library. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. Every third Sunday.
Oneonta
Oneonta Community Concert Band virtual concert, 3 p.m., from Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Broadcast via Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1hjnp8jib.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Tom Wadsworth, 7 to 9 p.m., Music on the Delaware. To view: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Hydrant flushing, begins at 5 a.m. in Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2411.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
In-person tech class, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, si.sarah@4cls.org
Tech open hours by appointment, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For appointments: 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 to register.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 to register.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: facebook.com/waltonny/Library
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.