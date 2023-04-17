Tuesday
Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
‘Stories from People of the Longhouse,’ 6:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Featuring Turtle Clan member Perry Ground. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Info at
Delhi
Delaware County Out of the Darkness Walk Kick-Off Celebration, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Centennial Center, Sanford Hall at SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch season finale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Bridge group, 11 a.m.; Book & Film Chat and Knit & Crochet group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, Mary S. Briggs History Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 11700 State Highway 23. To include annual meeting at 3 p.m. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ 8 p.m., Hartwick College, Slade Theater, Yager Hall, One Hartwick Drive. Oscar Wilde’s trivial comedy for serious people.
Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful kick-off event, 11 a.m., City Hall, 258 Main St. For info: mvedd.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
