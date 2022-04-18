Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
The Old Masters, 7 p.m., CAA, 22 Main St. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Grand Gorge
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 60933 State Route 30. For info: 607-832-5750.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Phoenix Mills
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Emergency Services Office, 140 County Route 33W. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; in-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Open Tech Hour, 5 to 6 p.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Apartments, 125 Main St. For info: 607-832-5750.
Walton
Programs: Knit & Crochet Group, Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., Wiliam B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Dining Center, 25 Benton Ave. For info: 607-832-5750.
Wednesday
Arkville
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Mountain Laurel Gardens, 55 Lamphere Lane. For info: 607-832-5750.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Office for Aging and NY Connects, 97 Main St. Suite 2. For info: 607-832-5750.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Dining Center, 55 Church St. For info: 607-832-5750.
Meridale
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, 50 County Route 10. For info: 607-832-5750.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oaksville
Bird watch and Woodcock counting hike, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road. For info and to register: Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, 160 Pony Farm Road. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. and Teen Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
