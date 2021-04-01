Friday

Cooperstown

Easter Event, 10 a.m., Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave. Goodie baskets and photos with Easter Bunny behind building.

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call ahead for pick up: 607-547-8902.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Hyde Park

Last donation day at SQSPCA New Leash on Life Thrift Store, 4841 State Highway 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-547-9462 or slucas@sqspca.org. Watch for announcement following move to new location regarding donations.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.

Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., open noon to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, www.oneontahistory.org, facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

Saturday

Cobleskill

Easter Bunny Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon, Fire Department, 610 E. Main St. The Easter Bunny will greet families and goodie bags will be distributed. Walk-ins welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring part of egg collection owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.

Hartwick

Easter Eggstravaganza, 2 to 4 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 4354 State Highway 80. Option 1: Activity stations, crafts, Easter Bunny photo op, popcorn, prizes. Option 2: Drive-up pre-packaged egg hunt to take home. Safe Easter family fun. For info: 607-547-2833.

Norwich

Easter Eggstravaganza, 3 to 5 p.m., East Park Place. Featuring eggs, baskets, prizes and the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by Norwich Business Improvement District.

Oneonta

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Tech open hours, in-person, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.

Stamford

Drive-Thru Easter Treats, 1 to 2 p.m., Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23.

Walton

Outdoor Women’s Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center. Led by Chelsea Frisbee & Renee Hardenkamp. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. Presented by churches of Cooperstown.

Monday

Afton

Afton Golf Club Monday Morning League, 9 a.m., Afton Golf Course Clubhouse, 175 Afton Lake Road. Teams of two wanted. For info: 607-432-2167, 800-238-6618.

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, final day. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Online introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/

Sidney

In-person tech class: Introduction to Power Point, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.

Zoom tech class: Google Calendar basics, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/

Stamford

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Worcester

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

