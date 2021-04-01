Friday
Cooperstown
Easter Event, 10 a.m., Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave. Goodie baskets and photos with Easter Bunny behind building.
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call ahead for pick up: 607-547-8902.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hyde Park
Last donation day at SQSPCA New Leash on Life Thrift Store, 4841 State Highway 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-547-9462 or slucas@sqspca.org. Watch for announcement following move to new location regarding donations.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., open noon to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, www.oneontahistory.org, facebook.com/OneontaHistory/
Saturday
Cobleskill
Easter Bunny Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon, Fire Department, 610 E. Main St. The Easter Bunny will greet families and goodie bags will be distributed. Walk-ins welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring part of egg collection owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.
Hartwick
Easter Eggstravaganza, 2 to 4 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 4354 State Highway 80. Option 1: Activity stations, crafts, Easter Bunny photo op, popcorn, prizes. Option 2: Drive-up pre-packaged egg hunt to take home. Safe Easter family fun. For info: 607-547-2833.
Norwich
Easter Eggstravaganza, 3 to 5 p.m., East Park Place. Featuring eggs, baskets, prizes and the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by Norwich Business Improvement District.
Oneonta
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Tech open hours, in-person, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Drive-Thru Easter Treats, 1 to 2 p.m., Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23.
Walton
Outdoor Women’s Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center. Led by Chelsea Frisbee & Renee Hardenkamp. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. Presented by churches of Cooperstown.
Monday
Afton
Afton Golf Club Monday Morning League, 9 a.m., Afton Golf Course Clubhouse, 175 Afton Lake Road. Teams of two wanted. For info: 607-432-2167, 800-238-6618.
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, final day. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Online introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Sidney
In-person tech class: Introduction to Power Point, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Zoom tech class: Google Calendar basics, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Stamford
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
