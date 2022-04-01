Saturday
Andes
Arab American Heritage Month celebration, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Cooperstown Winter Carnival interest meeting, 2 p.m., Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 State Route 28. For info: peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com
MidWinter Art Show, final open day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: text 315-941-9607, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Seed Swap, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. To include ask-a-farmer table. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Rotary Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hobart Community Center, 80 Cornell Ave.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
North Blenheim
Hoppy Easter Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., NY Power Authority Visitors Center, 1378 State Route 30. For info: 800-724-0309, nypa.gov/BGVisitorsCenter
Oneonta
Big and Tall Comedy Tour, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: foothillspac.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 7 p.m., Belden Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Tickets: $5 for students and seniors; $10 for adults.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Schoharie
Spring Antiques in Schoharie Boutique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites, 160 Holiday Way. For info: Ruth Anne Wilkinson, 518-231-7241 or SCHA office, 518-295-7505.
Sidney
Adult Art Class: Faux-Stained Glass, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Info. and register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Joker Run/Walk, 10 a.m., Teen Center, 16 Watson St. For info: 607-432-0594.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, noon to 4 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oneonta
Mike Block and Little Delaware Youth Ensemble, 3 to 4 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: ldye.org
‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ 3 p.m., Belden Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Tickets: $5 for students and seniors; $10 for adults.
Schoharie
Spring Antiques in Schoharie Boutique Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites, 160 Holiday Way. For info: Ruth Anne Wilkinson, 518-231-7241 or SCHA office, 518-295-7505.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Stamford
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Worcester
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Engaging exhibits and programs. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
