Wednesday
Arkville
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Mountain Laurel Gardens, 55 Lamphere Lane. For info: 607-832-5750.
Cooperstown
COVID-19 vaccination and second booster clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Bassett Hospital, Prime Care, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. For established patients 18 and older. For info and appointments: 607-547-4625.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
COVID-19 test kit distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Office for Aging and NY Connects, 97 Main St. Suite 2. For info: 607-832-5750.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Dining Center, 55 Church St. For info: 607-832-5750.
Meridale
COVID-19 home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, 50 County Route 10. For info: 607-832-5750.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oaksville
Bird watch and Woodcock counting hike, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road. For info and to register: Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, 160 Pony Farm Road. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St., 1/2 off all merchandise. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. and Teen Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Storytime, 11 a.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, Main Street. For info and to register: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Andes
Online Holocauset lecture with Dr. William Reszelbach, 6 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org, andeslibrary.org
Cobleskill
Beginner Permaculture webinar, noon, Online. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/32kscpc9
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Delaware Academy, 2 Sheldon Drive. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Hancock
COVID home test kit distribution, noon, Hancock Library, 104 Read St. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
COVID home test kit distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library, 266 Leonard St. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Norwich
ACHIEVE On-Site Job Fair, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., CWS Packaging/ACHIEVE, 96-100 E. Main St. For info: www.achieveny.org/employment
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Forum: ‘Making Local Democracy Work Better,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: lwvoneonta.org/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St.For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Making Local Democracy Work Better, 7 to 9 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center Atrium, 24 Market St.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.