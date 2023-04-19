Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, Brook Street.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ 8 p.m., Hartwick College, Slade Theater, Yager Hall, One Hartwick Drive. Oscar Wilde’s trivial comedy for serious people.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Toddler Time at Y, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave. For info: www.oneontaymca.org
Writer’s Salon, 7:30 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield historicalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Delhi
Film and discussion: 'Night of the Hunter,' 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Eat in and take out available.
Middlefield
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. "Color:Immersion.Explosion," opening. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Basket Raffle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. Sponsored by Eastern Star. For info: 607-287-0937.
Documentary: 'Something in the Water,' 7 p.m. Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Music at 6 p.m. For info: https://somethinginthewater.today/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
'The Importance of Being Earnest,' 8 p.m., Hartwick College, Slade Theater, Yager Hall, 1 Hartwick Drive. Oscar Wilde's trivial comedy for serious people.
'Love Letters,' 8 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, or at the door.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Catskill Choral Society spring concert, 7:30 p.m., First UM Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info and tickets: www.catskillchoralsociety.com
Oxford
Susan Werner in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club: Bird houses, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
