Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Andes
Online Holocauset lecture with Dr. William Reszelbach, 6 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org, andeslibrary.org
Cobleskill
Beginner Permaculture webinar, noon, online. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/32kscpc9
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Delaware Academy, 2 Sheldon Drive. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Hancock
COVID home test kit distribution, noon, Hancock Library, 104 Read St. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
COVID home test kit distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library, 266 Leonard St. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11.
Norwich
ACHIEVE On-Site Job Fair, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., CWS Packaging/ACHIEVE, 96-100 E. Main St. For info: www.achieveny.org/employment
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Forum: ‘Making Local Democracy Work Better,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: lwvoneonta.org/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St.For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Making Local Democracy Work Better, 7 to 9 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center Atrium, 24 Market St.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Bill & The Belles with supper, 6 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/nhz74ek6.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order /arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist. Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Programs: Mahjong, 6 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
COVID home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, 80 Cornell Ave. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dinners and halves. Eat-in or takeout.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sherburne
Earth Fair, 4 to 7 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 315-269-1764.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 W. Pearl St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Plant & Sip, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
