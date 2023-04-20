Delhi
Film and discussion: ‘Night of the Hunter,’ 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollec
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Middlefield
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. “Color:Immersion.Explosion,” opening. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Basket Raffle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. Sponsored by Eastern Star. For info: 607-287-0937.
Documentary: ‘Something in the Water,’ 7 p.m. Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Music at 6 p.m. For info: https://somethingin
thewater.today/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ 8 p.m., Hartwick College, Slade Theater, Yager Hall, One Hartwick Drive. Oscar Wilde’s trivial comedy for serious people.
‘Love Letters,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, or at the door.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480.
Catskill Choral Society spring concert, 7:30 p.m., First UM Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info and tickets: www.catskillchoralsociety.com
Oxford
Susan Werner in concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club: Bird houses, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
Cedar Ridge Bluegrass band, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 N Main St. For info: 607-288-3883, www.jerichoarts.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Write Out Loud, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum auditorium. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Middlefield
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Now showing “Color:Immersion.Explosion,” exhibit. For info: FB, Instagram, call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Davenport Center
Annual meeting, 1 to 3 p.m., Davenport Historical Society, 11790 State Route 23. For info: 607-278-9971, ginsan@gmail.com.
Delhi
Earlville
Jazz performance: Alone Together, 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: musicpf.org
Esperance
Landis Arboretum Fundraiser, noon, Helderberg Meadworks, 6144 State Route 30. For info: www.landisarboretum.org
Hamden
Earth Day activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Birdsong Farm Community Garden, 38480 State Route 10. New events begin at the top of each hour.
Oneonta
Exhibit opening reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. For ‘Building Up Steam: The Rise of the D&H Railroad in Oneonta.’
SHIFT Holistic Living & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quality Inn. For info: shiftnew
Documentary: ‘Something in the Water, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Music at 6 p.m. For info: https://something
inthewater.today/
Film: ‘The Search for Up, 6 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 1 Hartwick Drive. For info: hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’8 p.m., Hartwick College, Slade Theater, Yager Hall, 1 Hartwick Drive. Oscar Wilde’s trivial comedy for serious people.
‘Love Letters,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, or at the door.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480.
Catskill Choral Society spring concert, 3 p.m., First UM Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info and tickets: www.catskillchoral
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
First time homebuyer workshop, 9 a.m., Roxbury Library, 103 Main St. For info: 607-326-7901, ro.mary@4cls.org
Sherburne
Earth Day activities, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4733.
Historic Homes are Green Homes, 2:30 p.m., Historic Stone House, 2722 State Route 80. Presented by Chenango County Historical Society and Rogers Center. For info: 607-334-9227.
Sidney
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historic
Unadilla
Walton
Vegetable Gardening Basics, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Oneonta
Clean-up Day, 10 a.m., Cook Cemetery, State Route 23. For info: 607-743-0276.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cobleskill
Spring membership meeting, 1 p.m., Schoharie County Historical Society, 584 E. Main St. For info: 518-295-7192,
Earlville
Jazz performance: Drew Frech, 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: musicpf.org
Oneonta
SHIFT Holistic Living & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quality Inn. For info: shiftnew
‘Love Letters,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC production center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org, or at the door.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St.. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Richfield Springs
Free Rabies Clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Richfield Town Barn, East James Street. For info: 607-547-4230.
Unadilla
