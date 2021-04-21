Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Earth Festival, 1 p.m., Otsego County Conservation Association. Events include webinars and forest hikes. For info and registration: occa.info.org/Earth-Festival/
Morris
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays with Unity, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Link: https://us02web.zoom/j/8801844575, brighthillpress.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking Together Virtually, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and apppointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday
Cooperstown
Earth Festival, 10 a.m., Otsego County Conservation Association. Events include webinar, forest hikes and trivia night. For info and registration: occa.info.org/Earth-Festival/
Food Pantry open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pick up. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For reservations and info: 607-432-0494.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus, 43 Pearl St. West. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
