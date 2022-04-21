Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
COVID home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, 80 Cornell Ave. For info: 607-832-5750, ofa@co.delaware.ny.us
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Legion, 11 Main St. Dinners and halves. Eat-in or takeout.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College
Sherburne
Earth Fair, 4 to 7 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 315-269-1764.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 W. Pearl St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Plant & Sip, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Afton
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by 4 Towns Forward. For info: info@greateraftoncoc.com
Bainbridge
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by 4 Towns Forward. For info: bainbridge.chamber@yahoo.com
Zink and Company Bluegrass and Country, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N.h Main St. For info and reservations: 607-288-3882.
Bloomville
Penny Social, 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St. To benefit Bloomville Food Pantry.
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Recycling event, 12 to 3 p.m., Brewery Ommegang 656 County Route 33. Register: occainfo.org
‘Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers’ exhibit opens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Spring clothing swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel Collective. To include gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, boots and accessories. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Earlville
Ruzich-Scranton, 3 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org
Fly Creek
Lecture: ‘Native American Pawpaw Tree,’ 11 a.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28. For info and to register: www.hhfarmshop.com
Guilford
Rabies clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Highway Department, 223 Marble Road. Registration required: health.ny.gov/go2clinic, 607-337-1673.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Middleburgh
Canoe/kayak regatta and triathlon, 11 a.m., Breakabeen Parking Area, state Route 30, south of village. For info and to register: runsignup.com/Race/NY/Middleburgh/MiddleburghRotarySloughterRegatta
Morris
Earth Day celebration, 9 a.m. to noon, Morris Central School parking lot. Roadside trash pick up, creek clean up, recycling collection. For info and to volunteer: hgrant@morriscsd.org, 802-734-9877.
Open House, noon to 4 p.m., Fire Department, 117 East Main St.
Norwich
‘World Book Day’ celebration, 10:30 a.m., Paperback Exchange, 17-19 S. Broad St. For info: facebook.com/PBXPaperBackExchange
Oneonta
Dance party, 7 to 10 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoart.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
House of Hamill, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info, reservations, tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. With Todd Youngman and Sara Shipley. For info: 607-604-4584.
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by 4 Towns Forward. For info: office@sidneychamber.org
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by 4 Towns Forward. For info: unadillachamber@yahoo.com
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Fulton
White goods and tire collection day, 7 a.m. to noon, Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. Most metal goods, no electronics.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., third floor, ballroom. Bob Rosenthal and “Allen Ginsberg on the Planet.” Presented by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fly Creek
Concert for Ukraine Relief, 2 to 4 p.m., Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26. For info: 607-547-9946, pastorsharonrb@gmail.com
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Talk by Dick Herodes on his Czech roots, 3 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society, 163 Main St.
Wells Bridge
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Firehouse, 116 County Road 4.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Andrew F. Carson Lecture, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. ‘TB and COVID-19: A Tale of Two Pandemics’ by Dr. Richard E. Chaisson. For info: https://tinyurl.com/yc3s8f6t
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
