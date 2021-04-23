Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Earth Festival, 10 a.m., Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and registration: occa.info.org/Earth-Fesrival/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
‘Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,’ 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Final day.
Jordanville
Takeout/drive through fritter dinner, 4 p.m., Jordanville Federated Church, 209 Main St. Orders and pick-up times: 315-858-2798
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Donation drive-thru ham dinner, 4 to6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. For local delivery and info: 607-638-5525.
Walton
Virtual Pet Show & Tell, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: facebook.com/waltonny/Library/
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Jefferson
Talk on Civilian Conservation Corps, 3 p.m., online. For info and access: historicalsocietyjefferson@gmail.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. Featuring Recovery Peer Advocate Benjamin Riker. For info: www.heartachetohealing.com
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Oneonta
April Virtual Book Club: ‘The Sacrament,’ 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info:
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
portlandville
Milford Center Cemetery Association annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Methodist Church. For info: 607-286-3303.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom story time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
