Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending .
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Farrell Center, 2 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Poetry reading, 1 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Deposit
COVID home test kit distribution, 1 to 2 p.m., Meadow Park Apartments, 85 Fair St. Info: 607-832-5750, co.delware.ny.is/ofa.htm
COVID home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to noon, Dining Center, 14 Monument St. Info: 607-832-5750, co.delware.ny.is/ofa.htm
Downsville
COVID home test kit distribution, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Info: 607-832-5750, co.delware.ny.is/ofa.htm
Franklin
COVID home test kit distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For info: 607-832-5750, co.delware.ny.is/ofa.htm
Milford
Spring job fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ONC BOCES, 1914 County Route 35. Bring photo ID. For info: otsegocc.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Volunteer interest meeting, 7 p.m., Otsego County Habitat for Humanity, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: karyn.wendrow@gmail.com
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m., in-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield 4th of July Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Route 29A. For info: 315-858-0304, springfield.july4@gmail.com
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-73302767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info and appointments: 800-722-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Free Women’s Circle - Joy, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. For info and to register: chelsea@chelseafrisbee.com
Seed to Supper gardening series, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Lbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to register: 607-865-5929.
