Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
‘Evil Dead: The Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
YMCA Cancer Survivors Retreat, 10:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. To be livestreamed at YMCA360. For info and to register: 607-432-0010, ext. 9.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Plymouth
Rabies Clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Plymouth Fire Department, state Route 23. Preregistration required: health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.facebook.com/brighthp
Unadilla
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., fire department, 77 Clifton St. For info and appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3arp3xsr
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Andes
Ramona’s Den Reading Series: Poetry & Sound, 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Featuring Jared Daniel Fagen and Nhyne. For info:diamondhollowbooks.com
Cooperstown
Art and Music Night, 5 to 7 p.m., front porch and ballroom, CAA, 22 Main St. Celebrating art & music of CCS District. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
Chenango County Community Baby Shower, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Norwich Family YMCA, 68 N. Broad St. For info: 607-772-0517.
Oneonta
Catalyst Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: OneontaConcertAssociation.org
‘The Eagles Experience,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Doors open at 7 p.m. For info: 607-431-2080 or brownpapertickets.com
‘Evil Dead: The Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows
Jazz Performances, CANO, 11 Ford Ave., Bogardus Duo, 5 p.m. and Bill Farrish Quartet, 7 p.m. For info: musicpf.org
OWL Superhero Party, 4 to 6 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. RSVP requested: https://tinyurl.com/3e3w87br
Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall. Featuring poet Sten Carlson. For info: https://tinyurl.com/fjyj9tvd
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
yager-museum/
Pierstown
Chili supper, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-237-2930, 607-437-4656. Proceeds benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Food service/hospitality careers. For junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Full STEAM Ahead, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
