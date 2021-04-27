Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Gilbertsville
Takeout roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-336-4831.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Visiting Writers Series, online, C.L. Clark, 7 p.m., Hartwick College. For Zoom link: 607-431-4921, festb@hartwick.edu
Schenevus
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., online program by Dean Roberts on Greenleaf Dollhouses in Schenevus. Email beech18@styny.rr.com for access info.
Sidney
Adult in-person or Zoom Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Walton
Zoom Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogfen Free Library. For info: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
‘Writing Antarctica’ webinar, 6 to 7 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill. Facebook Live @AntarcticCollective or register at aawcollective.com/adequate-earth-events.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooking Together virtual classes, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
