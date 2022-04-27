Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Andes
‘Child of the Holocaust,’ with veteran Seymour Kaplan, 5 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. In person and online. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org, andeslibrary.org
Bloomville
COVID-19 home test kits for seniors, 1 to 3 p.m., Fire Department, 243 Scotch Hill Road. For info: 607-832-5750, co.delaware.ny.is/ofa.htm
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Davenport
COVID-19 home test kits for seniors, 10 a.m. to noon, Fire Department, 15838 State Route 23. Info: 607-832-5750, co.delaware.ny.is/ofa.htm
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Highway 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, red crossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Shatter on Impact, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, Clinton Plaza. $5 cover.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Native plant sale, noon to 6 p.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive, Johnston Science Center. For info: facebook.com/thefereneryatwhitehouse/
Oneonta Toastmasters, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: www.oneonta.toastmasters clubs.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Book Sale, 5 to 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center, 15 Liberty St. Free for community by Boy Scout Troop 88.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Stamford
Play auditions by ‘Page to Stage,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Mountain Dog Cafe, 5 Harper St. For info: 845-401-8681, mrsacrso@gmail.com
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St. For info: tinyurl.com/2p8acxht
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Cont. Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., elementary school, 42-66 North St.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 1 to 6:30 p.m., Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Central School art exhibit opening,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
‘Asteroid,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ movie filmed in Oneonta, 7 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Free screening sponsored by Film Coop.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 8:30 to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Jon Irabagon Jazz Quartet,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Foothills Performng Arts and Civic Center, production room, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.oneontaconcertassociation.org
Mozart’s Requiem concert,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: catskillchoralsociety.com
Native plant sale,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color noon to 6 p.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive, Johnston Science Center. For info: facebook.com/thefereneryatwhitehouse/
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Musical theater shows,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 6 and 8 p.m., planetarium, Perna science building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Free. Tickets needed. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p9kf2v4.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Oxford
Singer-guitarist Mike Mullenax,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166, oxfordlegion.com
Richfield Springs
Spaghetti supper,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 4 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: 315-858-3200, richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 1 to 6 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53837 State Highway 30. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Arbor Day observance,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m., Keith Clark Park, River Street.
Book Sale,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Comedy ‘Rumors’ by Neil Simon,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St. For tickets and info: www.catskillsplayers.org
