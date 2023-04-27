Andes
Ramona’s Den Reading Series: Poetry & Sound, 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Featuring Jared Daniel Fagen and Nhyne. For info:diamondhollowbooks.com
Cooperstown
Art and Music Night, 5 to 7 p.m., front porch and ballroom, CAA, 22 Main St. Celebrating art & music of CCS District. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
Chenango County Community Baby Shower, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Norwich Family YMCA, 68 N. Broad St. For info: 607-772-0517.
Oneonta
Catalyst Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: OneontaConcertAssociation.org
‘The Eagles Experience,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Doors open at 7 p.m. For info: 607-431-2080 or brownpapertickets.com
‘Evil Dead: The Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Jazz Performances, CANO, 11 Ford Ave., Bogardus Duo, 5 p.m. and Bill Farrish Quartet, 7 p.m. For info: musicpf.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
OWL Superhero Party, 4 to 6 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. RSVP requested: https://tinyurl.com/3e3w87br
Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall. Featuring poet Sten Carlson. For info: https://tinyurl.com/fjyj9tvd
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Pierstown
Chili supper, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-237-2930, 607-437-4656. Proceeds benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Food service/hospitality careers. For junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Full STEAM Ahead, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Soup sale, noon until sold-out; Spring Crafternoon, noon until 2 p.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Charlotte Valley and Baptist Church Roads. Registration required for crafternoon: csrc641@gmail.com
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Maple Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. Free admission. For info: www.facebook.com/schohariecountymaplefestival/
Cooperstown
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden’, 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Daffodil Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Home of Tom Morgan and Erna McReynolds, 1077 Otego Road. RSVP: helioscare/events
Film: ‘The Mating Season,’ 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. Discussiont to follow. Hosted by Franklin Film Forum. For info: 607-829-2941, FR.ill@4cls.org
Gilbertsville
Jazz Performance: Colonna Duo, 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. For info: musicpf.org
North Franklin
Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Aldrich Baptist Church, 2770 State Route 28. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-746-2686.
Oneonta
Author Talk with Robert Bensen, 1:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980, hmloneonta.org
‘Evil Dead: The Musical’, 2 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
HipHop4Life: Community Engagement Performance, 3 p.m., Red Door Church, Walling Avenue. Free. Open to the public. For info: ChurchNtheHood, 803-403-3763.
Metropolitan Opera broadcast: ‘Champion,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
‘ReImagine the Local Arts,’ a benefit for CANO, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave.
G-FEST: Gary Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser, 6 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $15 cover and raffles. Raffle tickets also available at bsideballroom.ticketleap.com/g-fest-23/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Arbor Day Celebration, 9 a.m., Lafayette Park bandstand. For info: treeboard.oxfordny.com or 607-843-2512.
Schenevus
Ham dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. Eat-in or takeout. Local deliveries: 607-638-5525.
Partners in Preservation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by Otsego County Historical Association and Maryland Historical Society, 125 Main St. For info: 607-293-7950.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Walton
Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. For info and tickets for in-person and livestream: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Writing lecture with Jeffrey Colvin, 1 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309, facebook.com/Worcester/Schenevus.
Esperance
Nature Writing, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: landisarboretum.org
Oneonta
Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble concert, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: catskillwinds.com or 607-293-8079.
Otego
Walpurgis Night Gathering, 8 to 11 p.m., Trollbok Farm, 107 Main St. Outdoor buffet with traditional Swedish finger foods and drinks, games and singing. For info: 607-988-0181.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Eat-in or takeout.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Township of Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 Main St. Video ‘The Leatherstocking Route — Otsego Line’ For info: 607-293-7356.
Oneonta
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
