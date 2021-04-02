Saturday
Cobleskill
Easter Bunny Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon, Fire Department, 610 E. Main St. The Easter Bunny will greet families and goodie bags will be distributed. Walk-ins welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring part of egg collection owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.
Hartwick
Easter Eggstravaganza, 2 to 4 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 4354 State Highway 80. Option 1: Activity stations, crafts, Easter Bunny photo op, popcorn, prizes. Option 2: Drive-up pre-packaged egg hunt to take home. Safe Easter family fun. For info: 607-547-2833.
Norwich
Easter Eggstravaganza, 3 to 5 p.m., East Park Place. Featuring eggs, baskets, prizes and the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by Norwich Business Improvement District.
Oneonta
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Tech open hours, in-person, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Drive-Thru Easter Treats, 1 to 2 p.m., Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23.
Walton
Outdoor Women’s Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center. Led by Chelsea Frisbee & Renee Hardenkamp. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. Presented by churches of Cooperstown.
Monday
Afton
Afton Golf Club Monday Morning League, 9 a.m., Afton Golf Course Clubhouse, 175 Afton Lake Road. Teams of two wanted. For info: 607-432-2167, 800-238-6618.
Cooperstown
Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, final day. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Online introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Sidney
In-person tech class: Introduction to Power Point, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Zoom tech class: Google Calendar basics, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Stamford
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Farmers to Families Drive-Thru Food Box Pick up, 9:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Cobleskill, communter parking lot, West Main Street.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom presentation by Dirtmeister, 6 p.m. For info and link: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
