Saturday

Cobleskill

Easter Bunny Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon, Fire Department, 610 E. Main St. The Easter Bunny will greet families and goodie bags will be distributed. Walk-ins welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring part of egg collection owned by museum volunteer Marie (Ludington) Dravland.

Hartwick

Easter Eggstravaganza, 2 to 4 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 4354 State Highway 80. Option 1: Activity stations, crafts, Easter Bunny photo op, popcorn, prizes. Option 2: Drive-up pre-packaged egg hunt to take home. Safe Easter family fun. For info: 607-547-2833.

Norwich

Easter Eggstravaganza, 3 to 5 p.m., East Park Place. Featuring eggs, baskets, prizes and the Easter Bunny. Sponsored by Norwich Business Improvement District.

Oneonta

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Tech open hours, in-person, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.

Stamford

Drive-Thru Easter Treats, 1 to 2 p.m., Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23.

Walton

Outdoor Women’s Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uplands Center. Led by Chelsea Frisbee & Renee Hardenkamp. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, continues through April 5. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. Presented by churches of Cooperstown.

Monday

Afton

Afton Golf Club Monday Morning League, 9 a.m., Afton Golf Course Clubhouse, 175 Afton Lake Road. Teams of two wanted. For info: 607-432-2167, 800-238-6618.

Cooperstown

Community Virtual Easter Egg Hunt, final day. Find the eggs, earn a prize. For info: virtual-kidz-korner at www.clarksportscenter.com

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Online introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/

Sidney

In-person tech class: Introduction to Power Point, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.

Zoom tech class: Google Calendar basics, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/

Stamford

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Worcester

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cobleskill

Farmers to Families Drive-Thru Food Box Pick up, 9:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Cobleskill, communter parking lot, West Main Street.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Delhi

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org

Oneonta

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/

Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/

Zoom presentation by Dirtmeister, 6 p.m. For info and link: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

This calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail announcements to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

