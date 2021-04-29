Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Lauren Mettler concert, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St. Register: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., 574 Main St. For info: 607-386-1601, greaterfrankinfoodpantry.org
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Ham dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53837 State Route 30. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Discussion with Michael Adams, son of Ansel Adams 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
Rabies clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Chenango County Fairgrounds, East Main Street. Registration required. 607-337-1673, health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Arbor Day celebration, 9 a.m., LaFayette Park.
Sidney
In-Person Tech class: compter basics, saving and finding files, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, si.sarah@4cls.org
Macrame for Beginners, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200. Limited to six people.
Tech open hours, in-person, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse: Dave Braham, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. View: https://us02web.zoom. us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
In-person Tech class: email basics, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
