Cobleskill
PDQ Quilters Guild, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church hall, 375 North Grand St. All welcome.
Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info:
Jazz Performance, 7 p.m., Gallery A, CAA, 22 Main St. Featuring Jagels Duo. In-person and livestreamed. For info: facebook.com/the.mptf or https://musicpf.org at performance time.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335,
www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop,
www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/
yager-museum/
Roxbury
Tuesday Forum: all about electronic devices, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 103 Main St. For info and to reserve a seat: 607-326-7901.
Walton
Bridge, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to to 3 p.m. accessible behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Mask and Hammer play ‘boom,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ 4m43daey.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Unadilla
Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 1648 State Route 7.
Walton
Needle felting: spring flower pins, 6 to to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place.
For info: 607-865-5929.
