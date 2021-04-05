Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Farmers to Families Drive-Thru Food Box Pick up, 9:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Cobleskill, communter parking lot, West Main Street.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Story Time, 10 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Presentation by Dirtmeister, 6 p.m. For info and link: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Sidney
Teens and Adult Take-n-Make kit: picture frame art, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com.pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
