Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Town Hall discussion, 6 p.m., Clark Auditorium, Bassett Healthcare, 1 Atwell Road. Sallie Tisdale, author of ‘Advice for Future Corpses (And Those who Love Them) will discuss establishing advance care directives. For info and access via Zoom: www.bassett.org, or find Bassett on Facebook.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. By free-will offering.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Mask and Hammer play ‘boom,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4m43daey
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Conversation, companionship, community free lunch. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Easter Giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave., Cooperstown.
Performance by Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: cooperstownconcertseries.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Mask and Hammer play, ‘boom,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Afternoon Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
