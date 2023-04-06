Bainbridge

Corvettes Doo Wop Revue, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre & Gallery, 15 N. Main St. Call 607-288-3882 for reservations. For info: jerichoarts.com

Cooperstown

Easter Giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave., Cooperstown.

Performance by Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: cooperstownconcertseries.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Oneonta

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Mask and Hammer play, ‘boom,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Stamford

Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Afternoon Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Cherry Valley

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cherry Valley. Get maps at Telegraph School, 83 Alden St. Prizes, basket raffle.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Call/text 315-941-9607.

Delhi

‘Unusual Railroads of Upstate New York,’ 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net

DeLancey

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., DeLancey United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Route 2.

Norwich

Holiday Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.

Oneonta

Mask and Hammer play, ‘boom,’ 2 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com.

Second Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring handmade gifts, household goods, fresh eggs, and home-baked pies. For info: 607-432-0494.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sherburne

‘Phenology Phenomena,’ 10 a.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Unadilla

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sherburne

Second Sunday Scribblers, 1 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Nature journaling. Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.

Sidney

Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Gall, Bloom Street. For info: 607-783-2691.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Weekly except for Monday holidays.

City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.

Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Cooperstown farmer Jeremiah Ford will discuss cannabis. Free and open to public.

Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Presentation by Brent Lehman, professor and manager of Cobleskill Hatchery at SUNY Cobleskill.

Chuck’s Comedy Club, 9 p.m., Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring Michael Misko, $6 or free with SUNY Oneonta Event Pass.

Unadilla

