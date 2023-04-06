Bainbridge
Corvettes Doo Wop Revue, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre & Gallery, 15 N. Main St. Call 607-288-3882 for reservations. For info: jerichoarts.com
Cooperstown
Easter Giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Leatherstocking Credit Union, 24 Glen Ave., Cooperstown.
Performance by Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: cooperstownconcertseries.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Mask and Hammer play, ‘boom,’ 7:30 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Afternoon Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cherry Valley
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cherry Valley. Get maps at Telegraph School, 83 Alden St. Prizes, basket raffle.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Call/text 315-941-9607.
Delhi
‘Unusual Railroads of Upstate New York,’ 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
DeLancey
Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., DeLancey United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Route 2.
Norwich
Holiday Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Mask and Hammer play, ‘boom,’ 2 p.m., Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com.
Second Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring handmade gifts, household goods, fresh eggs, and home-baked pies. For info: 607-432-0494.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
‘Phenology Phenomena,’ 10 a.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sherburne
Second Sunday Scribblers, 1 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 NY-80. Nature journaling. Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Gall, Bloom Street. For info: 607-783-2691.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Weekly except for Monday holidays.
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Cooperstown farmer Jeremiah Ford will discuss cannabis. Free and open to public.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Presentation by Brent Lehman, professor and manager of Cobleskill Hatchery at SUNY Cobleskill.
Chuck’s Comedy Club, 9 p.m., Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring Michael Misko, $6 or free with SUNY Oneonta Event Pass.
Unadilla
