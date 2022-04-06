Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Documentary, 6 to 8 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. ‘Newburgh: Beauty and Tragedy’ with Director Dmitri Kasterine. For info and to register: www.getwokecatskills.org
Franklin
Homemade soups buffet, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Eposcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoisindianmuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Art lecture by Emily L.R. Adams, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, room 138, Anderson Center for Arts, One Hartwick Drive. Artist-in-residence. For info: kreisherk@harwick.edu
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
PEO, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: Cindy, 607-267-0539.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order /arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
“Beyond Yellowstone’ photo journey by Jim and Robbie-Jean Rice, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cobleskill
Ukrainian Relief Fundraiser, chicken and rib dinners/craft sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Ace Hardware, 783 E. Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Opening reception for exhibits, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St. Exhibits by Helene K. Manzo and Mike Reynolds. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For Loom & Doom exhibit by Kelsey Merreck Wagner. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Soprano Rachel Schutz, “American Voices” concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. For info and tickets: www.onoentaconcertassociation.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
