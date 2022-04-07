Friday

Cobleskill

Ukrainian Relief Fundraiser, chicken and rib dinners/craft sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Ace Hardware, 783 E. Main St.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Opening reception for exhibits, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St. Exhibits by Helene K. Manzo and Mike Reynolds. For info: 607-547-9777.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Howes Cave

Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Morris

American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Norwich

Opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For Loom & Doom exhibit by Kelsey Merreck Wagner. For info: 607-336-2787.

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Soprano Rachel Schutz, “American Voices” concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. For info and tickets: www.oneontaconcertassociation.org

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Bainbridge

Takin’ It to the Streets: Doobie Brothers Tribute, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St.

Cobleskill

Barbecued chicken dinner fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, Noble Ace Hardware, 783 E Main St. Sponsored by Gas Up. Dinners by Barbecue Delights.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Preview, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., for ‘Communities across Continents: Adam Masava/Kenya + Upstate Artists,’ Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: FBArtGarageCooperstown.

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Earlville

Buchman Brothers, 3 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.

East Springfield

Springfield Cemetery Association lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., Firehouse.

Gilbertsville

Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Oneonta

Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

Easter vendor market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Schenevus

Lasagna dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Reservation: 607-638-9298

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Cobleskill

Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Knapp Hall, Suffolk Circle. Register at www.cobleskill.edu/openhouse

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Oneonta

Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.

West Winfield

Winfield Masons Pancake Breakfast and Pie Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 394 US Route 20.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Several Species: Mycology and Herbalism, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4zbkctbz

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Clean & Green promotion, 10 a.m., City Hall front steps, 258 Main St. Sponsored by Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful. For info: ohswa.org

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.

Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 7 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Program: All About Microgreens. For info: millerwillis3@gmail.com

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Week of Young Child Family Play Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fortin Park, Youngs Road. Hosted by Oneonta World of Learning. Painting, nature scavenger hunts, big block and sand play and book reading. For info: 607-336-9696, ext. 103.

Sidney

Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

