Friday
Cobleskill
Ukrainian Relief Fundraiser, chicken and rib dinners/craft sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Ace Hardware, 783 E. Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Opening reception for exhibits, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St. Exhibits by Helene K. Manzo and Mike Reynolds. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For Loom & Doom exhibit by Kelsey Merreck Wagner. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Soprano Rachel Schutz, “American Voices” concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. For info and tickets: www.oneontaconcertassociation.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Takin’ It to the Streets: Doobie Brothers Tribute, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St.
Cobleskill
Barbecued chicken dinner fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, Noble Ace Hardware, 783 E Main St. Sponsored by Gas Up. Dinners by Barbecue Delights.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Preview, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., for ‘Communities across Continents: Adam Masava/Kenya + Upstate Artists,’ Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Buchman Brothers, 3 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
East Springfield
Springfield Cemetery Association lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., Firehouse.
Gilbertsville
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Easter vendor market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Lasagna dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Reservation: 607-638-9298
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Knapp Hall, Suffolk Circle. Register at www.cobleskill.edu/openhouse
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
West Winfield
Winfield Masons Pancake Breakfast and Pie Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 394 US Route 20.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Several Species: Mycology and Herbalism, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4zbkctbz
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Clean & Green promotion, 10 a.m., City Hall front steps, 258 Main St. Sponsored by Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful. For info: ohswa.org
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 7 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Program: All About Microgreens. For info: millerwillis3@gmail.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Week of Young Child Family Play Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fortin Park, Youngs Road. Hosted by Oneonta World of Learning. Painting, nature scavenger hunts, big block and sand play and book reading. For info: 607-336-9696, ext. 103.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing mayn be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
