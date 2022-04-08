Saturday
Bainbridge
Takin’ It to the Streets: Doobie Brothers Tribute, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St.
Cobleskill
Barbecued chicken dinner fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, Noble Ace Hardware, 783 E Main St. Sponsored by Gas Up. Dinners by Barbecue Delights.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Preview, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., for ‘Communities across Continents: Adam Masava/Kenya + Upstate Artists,’ Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Buchman Brothers, 3 to 4 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Free performance in observance of Jazz Appreciation Month. Will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
East Springfield
Springfield Cemetery Association lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., Firehouse.
Gilbertsville
Otsego County Pomona Grange, 1 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Easter vendor market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Lasagna dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Reservation: 607-638-9298
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Knapp Hall, Suffolk Circle. Register at www.cobleskill.edu/openhouse
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
‘Material Shift’ featured art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/auditions
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Trail hiking, 10 a.m., SUNY Oneonta College Camp. With Susquehanna Chapter of Adirondack Mountain Club. Meet at lodge parking lot at 119 Hoffman Road. For info: 607-286-7609, 518-578-1554.
West Winfield
Winfield Masons Pancake Breakfast and Pie Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 394 US Route 20.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Several Species: Mycology and Herbalism, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4zbkctbz
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Clean & Green promotion, 10 a.m., City Hall front steps, 258 Main St. Sponsored by Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful. For info: ohswa.org
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 7 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Program: All About Microgreens. For info: millerwillis3@gmail.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Print signing and reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Hartwick College, Hallway Gallery outside Anderson Center for the Arts 229., One Hartwick Drive. For artist-in-residence Emily L. R. Adams. For info: kreisherk@hartwick.edu.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Walton
Animal Crossing Island Hop, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
