Bainbridge
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., featuring Bug Tussle. General Clinton Park.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Fenimore Art Museum virtual symposium, 6 to 9 p.m., spotlighting artist M.C. Escher. For info and link to register:
Harry Allen’s All Star New York Saxophone Band, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel. For info: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St. Featuring Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown
Lakefront for updates.
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Edmeston
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Morris
Otsego County Fair, noon to 10 p.m., 40 Lake St. For info: www.otsegocountyfair.org, www.facebook.com/otsego
countyfair.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St..
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/47tdntc4
Gilbertsville
Benefit lawn concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. Featuring Rylee Lum. By free-will offering to support ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn. If it rains, concert will be inside the Inn. For info: 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Morris
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital Levine Center, 1 Norton Ave. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park. Featuring The Oldies Show Band. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
