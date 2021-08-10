Tuesday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.coopers townfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Caroga Arts Ensemble, 7 to 9 p.m., Fenimore House lawn. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival season opener. Free. For info: www.coopers townmusicfest.org.
Davenport
Music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m. 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Pre-K Book Club, 11 a.m., Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200
Zoom Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Library. For info and to register 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Sound Healing Gong Bath, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org, westkc.org
Wednesday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Sunrise, Sunset Flower and Photography Show, 2 to 4 p.m., Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. Sponsored by Lake and Valley Garden Club.
Artist’s Talk, 4 p.m., featuring Marc Pelletier. Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown.
East Meredith
Let’s Talk, online dialogue on land, water and health, 7 p.m., hosted by Hanford Mills Museum. For info and link: https://bit.ly/HMMAugust11.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Double Chase with Matt and Thelma in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
