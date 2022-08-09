Wednesday
Arkville
‘Water Stories, History, Cooperation, Conflict and Challenges,’ 5:30 p.m., Catskill Water Discover Center, 669 County Highway 38. For info: catskillwater discoverycenter.org
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Chenango County Fair opens, 1 p.m., fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For daily info: www.chenangofair.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off all merchandise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield springs
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., featuring Double Chase, Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. 11 a.m., Pre-K-2nd Grade STEM; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hybrid Lego Club; 6 to 7:30 p.m., Teen Night. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club, dance with Randy Hulse, 6 to 9 p.m., VFW Club, 133 W. Main St.
Springfield
Senior Picnic, 10:30 a.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31 For info: 607-547-4232.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library, 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Thursday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers town foodpantry.org
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Art of Making Pasta, Strickland Hollow Farm, 6 to 8 p.m., 70 Main St. For info and to register: www.stricklandhollowfarm.com
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
‘Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
Chenango County Fair, fairgrounds, 168 E. Main St. For daily info: www.chenangofair.com
Oneonta
Concert, featuring Country Express, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area.
Film, ‘Utica: The Last Refuge,’ 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition. For info: foothillspac.org
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. K-2 Beach Party, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. and Adult Trivia, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist. Soc., 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m.,Small Town Big Band, Heritage Park Gazebo. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
