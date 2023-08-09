Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. Readings of ‘Run Wild’ by artist/author David Covell. Music by Mike Herman. For info:
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: www.sunshinefair.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds. For info:
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Kitten adoption event, 2 to 4 p.m., The Lost Bookshop, 120 Main St. For info: hello@thelostbookshop.com, heartofthecatskills.org
Hamden
Car Seat Safety Event, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Sponsored at no cost by Delaware County Public Health Services. For info: 607-832-5200.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artist’s Talk, 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Helen Quinn will discuss her part in exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ Reservations recommended. Call/text 315-941-9607 or leartga
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
NBT Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., East Park, 1 E. Main St.
Oneonta
Caregiver Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23. Sponsored by Helios Care. For info and to register: Jessica Weeden, 607-432-5525.
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bella Michaels, 57 River St. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego County Historical Association program, 6:30 p.m., Swat-Wilcox House, Wilcox Avenue. Free. All are welcome.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand. Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
West Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Drive. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Concert, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. Featuring Mister Paperback.
Bainbridge
Old Time Band concert, 7 p.m., Park on the Green. In the event of rain, concerts will move to town hall.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.facebook.com/HobartFarmer
sMarket
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang.. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Oneonta
‘The Gin Game,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC Production Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproduc
tions.org, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Senior Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Specialty Fitness, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info: 607-431-5454, YSFLeader@oneontaymca.org
Otego
Mike Mullinax, 6 p.m., The O, 112 Main St.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
