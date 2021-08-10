Wednesday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Sunrise, Sunset Flower and Photography Show, 2 to 4 p.m., Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. Sponsored by Lake and Valley Garden Club.
Artist’s Talk, 4 p.m., featuring Marc Pelletier. Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown.
East Meredith
Let’s Talk, online dialogue on land, water and health, 7 p.m., hosted by Hanford Mills Museum. For info and link: https://bit.ly/HMMAugust11.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Double Chase with Matt and Thelma in concert, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
In-person teen night, 6 p.m., Library, 8 River St. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 9 a.m. to midnight, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive. For info: 518-234-2123.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Sunrise, Sunset Flower and Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. Sponsored by Lake and Valley Garden Club.
Delhi
Reading program wrap party, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: www.libraries.4cls.org/delhi, 607-746-2662, or Facebook.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Performance: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. Free admission. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Tuba Skinny in concert, 7 to 9 p.m., East Park, 1 S. Broad St. For info: chenangobluesfest.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Country Express in concert, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand stage area, Bertus Lauren Drive.
Free performance: ‘On The Street Where We Live,’ 5:30 p.m., 5 Taft Ave. Presented by Sing A Song of Broadway, a family-based Oneonta theater company.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Prattsville
Dinner for sportsmen, 6 p.m., firehouse, 47 Firehouse Drive. For tickets and info: 305-401-1674, 518-299-3551.
Sidney
K-2 Book Club: Tale Turners, 2:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Vartuli’s Gardeners, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info. and sign-up: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Live on Zoom and Facebook. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, www.face book.combrighthp/
Unadilla
Barnyard Saints in concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community House lawn, 193 Main St.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
To submit events for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop them off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.